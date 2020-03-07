Home

Jo-Ann (Hickey) Pollice

Jo-Ann (Hickey) Pollice Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 5, 2020 in her 79th year. Loving mother of Gord. Cherished Nana of Sarah. Dear sister of Mary-Lou Holmes(the late Bob), Pat Hickey (Patty), Peter Hickey (Joanne), Bob Hickey (Ellen), Linda Thrower (Al), the late Betty Kneebone (Fred), the late Leo Hickey, and the late Norm Hickey. She will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A special thanks to the staff on 5 South and the ICU at the Hamilton General Hospital. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2- 4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
