It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jo-Anne Large, age 73, on June 7, 2020, in her hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. Jo-Anne will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Bill Yeomans (Kathryn) and William Wallace (Priya Bhatia), her grandchildren, Billie-Jean Marion (Mike), Cody Yeomans, and Shobha and Jemma Bhatia-Wallace, and by her great-grandchildren, Carter and Major Marion. She will also be forever remembered by her niece and partner-in-laughs, Darlene Vacon, and by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Jo-Anne is survived by her brother, Ted Yeomans (Brenda). Jo-Anne was predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Roy, in 2003, her sister, Eunice Smith, in 2001, her sister-in-law, Laura Yeomans, in 2000, her mother, Mabel Yeomans, in 1995, her brother-in-law, Winfield Smith, in 1992, her brother, George Yeomans, in 1989, and her nephew-in-law, John Vacon, in 2017. Jo-Anne spent much of her life helping others and bringing light into their lives as a personal support worker with the Visiting Homemakers Association and ParaMed. She was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 36, where she enjoyed many years in the company of dear friends. Later, as the site supervisor of her apartment complex, she was loved by her fellow tenants. You couldn't take her anywhere without Jo-Anne making a friend, calling a stranger "hon" or "dear," and charming them with her twinkling smile and warm humour. She loved animals as much as they loved her, especially Molly, Jax, Bruiser, and Kolo. Recently, as she grew to need more assistance, she was ever-grateful. Every gesture of help, no matter how small, was met with the refrain: "thank-you, thank-you, thank-you." The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Juravinski Hospital for the care and compassion shown toward our mother. Special thanks also to Dr. Emeka Obienu, Dr. Muntasir Saffie, and Dr. Reinhard Brunner for their attentive care and kindness. Thanks to Karin from Circle of Life in Dundas for her gentle and sensitive assistance during a difficult time. As per Jo-Anne's request, cremation has taken place and her ashes will be interred in the family plot in Burlington at a later date. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jo-Anne to the Caring for My COPD program at Compass Community Health, 438 Hughson St N, Hamilton, ON, L8L 4N5, (905) 523-6611 ext 2000. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.