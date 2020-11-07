Joachim (Joe) Rosen, Eng., M.Eng., P.Eng., C.Eng., M.I.Mech.E. May 31, 1940 in Berlin - November 4, 2020 in Burlington Joe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer, which he bore with remarkable patience and fortitude. He will be very sadly missed by his wife of 55 years, Norah, his sons Sean with Leanne and baby Claire, and Marcus, his siblings Jutta and Brian, and all his in-laws in Ireland, Germany and Australia. Joe was born in Germany and grew up in Ireland, where he studied mechanical engineering, emigrating to Canada in 1967. For many years he worked for Canatom in Montreal and on the Tokamak reactor in Varennes, Quebec, as well as spending four years in South Korea. Later he was moved by SNC to Toronto, settling in a secluded corner of Aldershot, Burlington in 2005. At this time his sons were already living in Hamilton, and his beautiful property overlooking the lake became a centre and a paradise for the whole family. He and Norah were very happy there. During his long working life, which ended with his retirement only four years ago, Joe was a highly respected and knowledgeable expert in his complex field, doing valuable work which fascinated and fulfilled him. He particularly enjoyed the company of his peers in the field. Joe's passions from an early age were the music of Wagner, which in recent years twice took him to Bayreuth, and flying - he gained his pilot's licence as early as 1970 and became a lifelong member of EAA and COPA. Sailing was another past-time he enjoyed, taking his catamaran out from nearby Brighton Beach. A further interest was golf, while astronomy was a hobby he was able to enjoy fully after being presented with a computerized telescope. And not to forget his beloved Mazda RX8. His and Norah's Irish connections took him to Ireland very frequently, but he also supported Norah's links to the Irish Canadian Club of Hamilton and HIA. He fostered his knowledge of German and also spoke French. Joe was essentially a private person who strove not to place his many talents, interests and qualities in the limelight. Unemotional on the surface, nonetheless his genuine qualities and straightforward manner as well as his gentlemanlike behaviour earned him the respect and deep affection of all his colleagues, companions, friends and extended family in Burlington, Montreal, Ireland, Germany and Sydney. He was extremely loyal and fair, modest in his personal requirements but deeply appreciative of surroundings and events that spoke to his heart. A special thank you to Dr Robert Cameron Turliuk, LHINs and the PCWs for their care and compassion to Joe and also to us during these difficult last weeks of his life. The cremation has already taken place and his ashes will be interred in the family grave in the foothills of Dublin, where a memorial service will take place when permitted. He will be irreplaceable in our lives.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store