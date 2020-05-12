Joan Catherine (McKenna) WIGOOD
At her home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 Joan Catherine Wigood (nee McKenna) passed away in her 79th year. Beloved wife of Glen Wigood for 58 years. Loving mother to Beverly (Shayne) Watson, Donna (Alan) Mount, and Mark (Beth MacRobbie) Wigood. Proud grandmother to Luke, A.J. (Ashley), Alicia (Eric), Charlotte, Matt and Josh. Dear sister to Marie (†Ray), Niece (†Eddy), Mag (†Karl), Nell (†Joe), †Mike (Helen), Jack, Ken (†Barb), Pat (Gerry), Joe (Donna), Joyce, Jim, Bob, Shirley, Gerald, †Tom and †Anna May. Sister-in-law to †Murray and †Dianne Wigood. A very special thank you to Gerry Hinds for all she did, and Anne from family hairstyling in Freelton. Also, thank you to all of the Aunts, Uncles and Cousins for their love and support. Cremation has taken place. Private interment at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Freelton. The family would like to thank LHIN program, Bayshore Nursing and PSW's, special thanks to St. Elizabeth and Paramed, Dr. Donaldson and Carlisle Medical Centre & Pharmacy. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.
