Joan COSTIE

Joan COSTIE Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother, Joan on January 16, 2020. Joan will be deeply missed by her children Samantha (David Thorne) and Straun (Janice). Cherished grandmother to Colin, Kinsley and Kylie. Joan is predeceased her son Patrick, parents William and Rhoda also her brothers and sisters. Joan will always be remembered for her love of her family and enjoyment of reading and knitting. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donation the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020
