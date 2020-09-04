Our family is heartbroken to announce Joan's death on August 30th, 2020 in her 81st year at Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton. She is now reunited with her late husband, James Burford who predeceased her on August 30, 2018. Joan is survived by her only daughter Patti Ann Brown (Roberts) and will be lovingly remembered by her two grandsons Matthew and Mitchell Brown also from Edmonton. Joan meant so much to so many and there are volumes of stories and adventures that will ensure her memory will live for eternity. She had a feisty attitude and we will never forget her ability to find (or make) a party happen wherever she went. We will miss her laughter, her heart of gold and treasure what an amazing Mom, Nana, friend and wife she was. Our world will never be the same, but she left behind a life she can be proud of and a family that loved her unconditionally. Rest In Peace and we know you will be keeping an eye on all of us. Due to the current situation with the COVID Virus, cremation will be taking place and a Celebration of Joan's Life will be held at a later date.



