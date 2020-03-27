|
In her 70th year, passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Anne Stanton, and her sister Anne Watt. Survived by her loving husband, Jim, of 47 years, daughters Tricia (Mark) and Debbie (Jack), grandchildren Matthew, Evan, Logan, Gavin, and Aiden, her brother Bill (Marilyn) Stanton, and her sister-in-law Barbara Balonjan. Joan was an aunt to many nieces and nephews. Honest and a straight shooter, Joan would always express her opinion even if it wasn't popular, but she was usually right. Joan had a great sense of humor. Even in her final days, she enjoyed entertaining the doctors and nursing staff with her stories and jokes. She kept her sense of humor with her right until the end, and truly enjoyed making everyone around her laugh and smile. Joan was an avid reader, she loved her books, especially historical fiction. For her entire life, she always encouraged people to read books. She wished that she had been able to work as a librarian so that she could help encourage young children to read more. Joan was thrilled that her daughter Debbie was constructing a "Little Free Library" in her honour, and now will be "In Memorium" to her - "Forjoan". She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. A private family service will be held. Donations, in her memory, may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Lung Association. www.marlattfhhamilton.com "Always In Our Hearts and Never Forgotten"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020