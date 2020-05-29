Joan Douglas VANHEE
Peacefully at home, with family on May 27, 2020 in her 106th year. Beloved wife of the late Archie. Much loved mother of Michele and Peter (Barbara). Proud grandmother of Suzanne (Bill), Jennifer, David (Rebecca), Benjamin (Anne), Alexandra (Seth) and great grandmother to Kassandra (Nathan), Zachary, Owen, Madelyn, Arlo, Odin, Finley, Jack, Natalie, Malcolm, Adrian, Sydney. Joan always had fond memories of Dancing in New York at the Albertina Rasch School of Dance. She was also very proud of her service with the Red Cross during WW II. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to her caregivers over the last 6 years; Aurelia, Margaret, Jackie and Cynthia. Your compassion will never be forgotten. A private family service has taken place and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If so desired and in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.dbancaster.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.
