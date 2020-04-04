Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Joan Eileen Barlow

Joan Eileen Barlow Obituary
Joan passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in her 90th year. Joan is predeceased by parents Richard Kelly and Beatrice Pratley, her spouses Benoit LaRocque and Ira Barlow and son Paul (Wally) LaRocque. Joan is predeceased by her sisters Margery Swanson, Millicent Barrett, Patricia Dorschner, Norma Hawley and Lois Camilleri. Much loved mother of Michelle Cooper (Mike), Denise Berry (Ron), Suzanne Quirk (Jean Luc), Craig LaRocque (Shirley), and Nancy Giddings. Loving grandmother (Granny) to Jodie Kirkpatrick (Chris), Andrea Knox (Jay), Justin Berry (Sylvie), Jordan Berry (Louise), Jennifer Quirk, Allison Hodgins (Allan), Matthew LaRocque, Alicia Sadler, Benoit Giddings (Jenny) and Cory Giddings and seven great grandchildren. Stepmother to Paul Barlow (Joan), Joanne Barlow Pickard and Shannon McIntyre. Loving step- grandmother to five step-grandchildren and seven step- great grandchildren. Joan is also survived by sister-in-law Evelyn Dearsley and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their compassionate care. Burial has taken place. A celebration of Joan's life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Villa Foundation, Bellview Seniors c/o 34 Mansfield St. St. George ON. N0E 1N0 or the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
