1936 - 09
Joan Elaine Stewart Obituary
Joan passed peacefully at home with family by her side. She is predeceased by husbands James Stewart (1984) and Gordon Bert Levy (2018). Joan will be greatly missed by her children, Debra Stewart, Dianne (Lutz) Butzke, Alexander (Christine) Stewart and Sandra (Don) Mason, her brother David (Judy) Wurr, sister Betty (Henry) Thiessen, sister-in-law Irene Wurr, as well as 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her extended family in Mexico. Joan is also survived by daughter Janet Stewart (Brian Dilar). Joan loved music, reading, travelling and socializing with friends and family. A special thank you to Dr. S. Kobah, Nurse Leslie Ruigrok, PSW Bonnie Gillies, and Joan's many friends at The Village by the Grand, all of whom made it possible for her to be at home. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Joan's wishes, a small family graveside service will been held. Memorial donations to the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
