Our family is heartbroken to announce that Joan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, three days after her 90th birthday. Joan was the beloved wife of Bill (1985) and was so very much loved by her daughter Elizabeth (Michael) Calvin and son John (Jeanette) McConnell, and her grandchildren Matthew (Caylen) Calvin, Lindsay (Cameron) Calvin, Caleb McConnell and Chae McConnell, who brought her so much joy, and her precious great-granddaughter Sophia. Joan leaves her sister, Shirley Macnamara, whom she dearly loved and who was a great strength to Joan over the last few years. Joan is predeceased by her parents John and Rachel, her brother John and sister Ruth Bourque. Joan's 11 nieces and nephews and her cousins will miss her so very much. Joan was a former teacher and supply teacher with the HWDSB. Her love of children was enormous and she was happiest teaching, whether in the classroom or at home. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Richard Packer who took such good care of Joan. We would also like to thank the Village of Wentworth Heights for their compassion and care as well as the paramedics who attended to Joan in her final moments. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). Interment to be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. Due to current conditions, a Celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date, when we can all hug each other. Donations to a in Joan's name will be appreciated by her family. We know that Mom's strong faith has led her into the arms of Jesus, and into the loving arms of her family and friends that departed before her. Sleep well Mom, and we will always love you. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020