Joan FLUIT
Peacefully surrounded by family on September 9, 2020, at home, at the age of 81. Joan was reunited with her late husband of over 40 years, Hank. Survived by her children Kerry (Annette), Melinda (Dave), Brenda (John) and Angela (Jamie). Will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Becky (Justin), Ricky, Anissa (Kevin), Reuben (Olivia), Josiah, Justin, Corey and great-grandchildren Austin, Peyton and Rowan. Survived by siblings Ted (Carol) Wobbes and Ann (Joe) Helder. Predeceased by her daughter Debbie, sisters Shirley and Jane and brother Cecil. A private family graveside will take place at Unity United Church Cemetery. Donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
