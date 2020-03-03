Home

Joan Frances Hilda HIGGINBOTHAM Obituary
Born September 27, 1933 in Etobicoke, Ontario passed peacefully at 86 years of age on March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald G. Higginbotham for 67 years. Loving mother to Susan Warr and mother-in-law to David (Anne) Cummings. Cherished grandmother to Jennifer Cummings, great-grandmother to Dennis (Tabetha) Cummings and Karlee Fell and great-great-grandmother to Levi Cummings. In keeping with Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street (519-621-1650) with one hour of visitation beginning at 12 p.m. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Woodstock Hospital (Palliative) and the staff of Sakura House Hospice for your care and compassion. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020
