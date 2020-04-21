|
Passed away peacefully at Eastholme Home for the Aged in Powassan on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years Lyle Morrow (October, 2013). Cherished mother of Pam Cook (Terry) and Tom Morrow (Dianne). Devoted grandmother of Katie (Matt), Tom (Shayna), Bob (Heather) and Mike (Leah.) Adored great-grandmother of Cali, Gabriel, Evie and Alana. Dear sister of Betty Denton, Audrey MacDonald, late Alan Ludford (Frances) and Pat Taylor. Joan will also be dearly missed by the extended Morrow and Ludford families, as well as many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Joan was a wonderful cook and amazing baker of pies, cookies and gingerbread houses! There were always treats for her grandchildren and other visitors. She loved to read, knit and work on her extensive miniature collection, and was a member of Arts and Letters and a Miniatures group. Joan was also a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for many years and participated in community service activities such as Meals on Wheels. As per her wishes, private interment will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Hamilton. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Joan to the Alzheimer Society, the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020