Passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 At The General Hospital in Hamilton in her 87th year. Mother of Russell(Sherry) Sandra and Kenneth. Grandchildren and great-grandson. Survived by three siblings, Lois Golob, Eleanor Reid and Douglas Farr and spouses. Her faithful companion and love Fury. Predeceased by Husbands Russell Mackenzie, and William Milne, and her grandson Rory Mackenzie and eight siblings. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life to follow in future.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020