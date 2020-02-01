|
Joan O'Leary of Hamilton, Ontario passed away suddenly on January 25th, 2020 at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Patrick (Pat ). Joan is survived by their three sons, Michael O'Leary & Maile Kane of Mesquite, NV; Kevin O'Leary of Toronto; James O'Leary & Shelly Cameron of Hamilton, and four grandchildren, Michelle O'Leary, Daniel O'Leary, Hannah O'Leary (Josh), Hunter O'Leary. Joan was born February 27th , 1935 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to John and Jennie Keeline. Joan was raised in Cherokee, Iowa. She met Pat in Chicago while they were attending college. They were married on July 1st , 1957 at Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago. Joan and Pat raised their family in Hamilton. During the kid's high school years their home became a gathering place for so many memorable parties. She very much looked forward to the births of all of her grandchildren and had the opportunity to see them all grow into young adults. Joan was passionate about making quilts and won many awards for her hand stitched quilts. She turned her attention to making quilts on a specially designed sewing machine where she lovingly produced over 2700 quilts that were donated to the children at Ronald MacDonald House in Hamilton. At Joan's request a private family service was held January 28th, internment will be held in the spring at Bayview Cemetery, Burlington. Donations can be made in Joan's memory to: Ronald MacDonald House, 1510 Main St. West, Hamilton ON L8S 1E3. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020