|
|
(1932-2020) It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Joan Large (nee Tickle) peacefully on February 6, 2020 in her 89th year. She has been welcomed into the heavens by the love of her life, and late husband, James Large. She will be dearly missed by her son, Paul, her grandchildren Kristin (Adam), Robynn (Jeff), and Kendall. Joan's great-grandchildren Owen, Chloe, Jacob, Lucas, Ethan, Danika, Logan, and Archer loved and adored her. Her love of life and family will live on in our hearts through many cherished memories. Joan leaves behind a sister, sister in law, nieces, nephews, many great nieces and nephews as well as many friends, may they all take comfort in the fond memories and the love she had for them. She may now rest her tired eyes and be at peace. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME (151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, 905-544-1147) with private family interment to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020