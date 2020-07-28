1/1
Joan Louise (Hazell) ROSS
ROSS, Joan Louise (nee Hazell) 1940-2020 With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Joan on July 24, 2020. Beloved mother of Lori and Wendy (James) Amore. Dear grandma to Shawn and Katelyn, and great-grandma to Timothy. Cherished sister to Debbie (Harry) Jonassen. Joan will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends as an outgoing, sociable and awesome woman. Thank you to the staff at Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. According to Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME (905) 544-1147. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
