Wallace, Joan (nee Bailey) After a struggle with Covid-19 Joan (87 years) quietly passed on June 23rd at Hamilton General Hospital. Always loved, greatly missed and never forgotten by daughter Brenda Cassidy (Tom), son Brian Melnike (Tracy), grandson Tyler, granddaughter Caitlin, brother-in-law Melvin (Patricia), and many nieces and nephews and extended families. Predeceased by husband Ted. Cremation has taken place and a family graveside service will follow. Special thank you to the Hamilton General Covid ward for their hard work, patience, compassion and understanding during this difficult disease.



