Joan M. (Bailey) Wallace
1933-04-10 - 2020-06-23
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace, Joan (nee Bailey) After a struggle with Covid-19 Joan (87 years) quietly passed on June 23rd at Hamilton General Hospital. Always loved, greatly missed and never forgotten by daughter Brenda Cassidy (Tom), son Brian Melnike (Tracy), grandson Tyler, granddaughter Caitlin, brother-in-law Melvin (Patricia), and many nieces and nephews and extended families. Predeceased by husband Ted. Cremation has taken place and a family graveside service will follow. Special thank you to the Hamilton General Covid ward for their hard work, patience, compassion and understanding during this difficult disease.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved