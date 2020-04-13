|
peacefully at Grey Bruce Health Services, Wiarton Friday morning April 10, 2020. Joan Brider (nee Johnstone) of Sauble Beach in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Lance George Brider (2000). Cherished mother of Dianne Flynn-Myer and her husband Ron of Sechelt, B.C. and Susanne Dreger and her husband Dennis of Nanticoke. Predeceased by sons Bruce G (2000) and David L. (2006), parents Eleanor (nee Heath) and George Johnstone and brothers Ronald and Bertram. Gramma Sam will be missed by her grandchildren, Eric (Carolyn), Tonya (David), Aurea, Jessawyn, and Cameron (Juliette), and by her great-grandchildren, Chantale, Melanie, Cole, Mary, and Shane and her great-great-grandchild, Shane Jr. Joan was predeceased by two grandchildren, Kimberley and Janice. Joan will also be missed by her many nephews and nieces. Joan spent many happy hours in her garden in Burks Falls. She was very active with the local artist group and enjoyed painting in oil and water colours. She and Lance spent many happy hours fishing together and camping with their young family. Joan also loved singing with Church choirs, community choirs, very often performing solo pieces. With longtime friend and adventurer, Kathryn Sullivan, they both enjoyed the outdoors, with travelling and camping, and camped right up until last autumn. Private family funeral arrangements entrusted to the DOWNS AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Hepworth. Interment at a later date at St. Luke's Anglican Church Cemetery, Burlington. There will be a celebration of life when gatherings are permitted in Sauble Beach and Burlington. In lieu of flowers expressions of remembrance to the would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.downsandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020