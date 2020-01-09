|
|
McLoughlin, Sister Joan The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada are saddened to announce the death of Sister Joan McLoughlin on January 3, 2020 at St, Joseph Residence, London in the 70th year of her Religious Life. Sister was the daughter of the late Thomas McLoughlin and Agnes Wright and was born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario. She was predeceased by her brothers Thomas and John and her sisters Josephine Roche (Pat), Sister Ignatius, Sister Anne and her step-mother Ann Rose. She will be remembered with love by her many nieces and nephews and especially her nieces Kathy (Pelland) Mary Pat (Roche) and nephew Brian McLoughlin and the members of her Religious family the Sisters of St. Joseph. For 16 years Sister Joan served as a teacher and principal in Hamilton and Guelph. Sister Joan was the first Hamilton Sister to receive a Master of Business Administration from McMaster University after which she entered the Health Care profession where she ministered in Kitchener and Brantford, Ontario, and served as a Board Member of all the Institutions of the St. Joseph's Health Care System. Her financial skills, efficiency and humour were well noted as she served in Congregational Leadership and filled the role of Treasurer and Secretary and General Treasurer as well as Health Care Coordinator. During this time, she was a founding member and first President of the Association of Treasurer of Religious Institutes. Sister Joan also Directed St. Joseph's Institute of Faith Development, applying the principles of adult education to the training of parishioners as facilitators in their own parishes. She acted as the Director of St. Joseph Financial Services. Sister Joan still found time to pursue other interests of many kinds including needle-work , painting, gardening, stamp collecting and genealogy. We are grateful to the care givers who provided for Sister Joan's needs in her later years both in Hamilton and London. The Sisters of St. Joseph will welcome family and friends at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2265 Headon Rd., Burlington on Friday, January 10th from 2:30pm until 4 pm and from 6:30pm to 8:pm Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11 at 10:30 am at St Paul the Apostle Church. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Burlington followed by reception in St. Paul the Apostle Parish Hall. www.dermodys.com