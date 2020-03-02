Home

Joan Miller

Joan Miller In Memoriam
In loving memory of our Wife, Mother and Grandmother (Nanc). Our lives were forever changed on March2, 2008. Though the years have passed, the pain of losing you still exists. We miss you so very much. We are sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings. becareful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss you and to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. Love you always and forever, Tom, Sandra, Rick and Kyle xoxoxoxo
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020
