|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on Friday, January 17, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. McEntee. Loving mother to Deb (Bob), Brenda (Dave), Wayne (Heather), Helen (Paul), Mike, and Joe, (Rosalyn). Deeply missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters Betty and Jackie. Pre-deceased by her daughter Rose, sisters Nancy and Helen. Cremation has taken place. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services 361 Main St. Port Dover (226) 290-9093 in care of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020