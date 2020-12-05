At Hamilton on December 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Joan Balison Seabrook, eldest daughter of the late Harvey and Lucy Cassel Balison of Strabane, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late William M. Seabrook, step mother to the late William D. Seabrook. Loving aunt to Thais Smitham, Rick Smitham and Terry and Cathy Wetherelt. Predeceased by her sisters Nancy (Jerry) Smitham, Donna Locke and step sister Birdie Ballard (Basil). Joan belonged to many volunteer organizations through the years including Hamilton General Hospital auxiliary, St. Josephs's Hospital auxiliary, Y.W.C.A., meals on wheels, I.O.D.E., the cancer assistance program. Long time faithful member of the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Charlton Ave. W. at Locke St. S. where a service will be held Wednesday, December 9th at 11 a.m. Visitation at 10 a.m. Internment to follow at Strabane Cemetery. Special thanks to Shannon, Aberdeen Gardens staff, The Hamilton General ER and ward 8S for their care and compassion. Due to covid restrictions those who may feel more comfortable can listen to the service via livestream at www.rockonlocke.ca
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sunbeam Home St. Jacobs through Sunbeam Centre, 2749 Kingsway Dr. Kitchener, Ont. N2C 1A7.