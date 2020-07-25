1/1
Joan (Oldfield) Semak
1932-02-19 - 2020-07-11
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, Joan Semak (nee Oldfield) on July 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Michael in 2005. Loving Mom to Karen Jennings, Denise (Patrick Dillon), Mark (Maria) and Paul (Julie), caring Grandma to Courtney (Shane), Brianne (Kirby), Krista, Ryan, Kyle, Brandon, Brent and Brooke, Great-Grandma to Kayden, Michaela, Avery and Caleb. Joan and Michael were life long residents of Burlington, Ontario and spent many years enjoying spring and fall time in Myrtle beach. May you enjoy the sun, surf and sand together for eternity...

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
