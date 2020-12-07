Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Billings Court Manor in Burlington at the age of 84. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph in 2014. Loving mother of Tim (Jennifer), Sean (Ellie), Kevin (Annie) and Maureen. Cherished grandmother of Maeve, Rebecca, Keaton and Jake. Joan will be deeply missed by her sister Patti as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Joan had a successful career as a Registered Nurse. She was a proud graduate of St. Michael's, class of 1957, where she made many lifelong friends. A special thank you to Dr. Proctor, Dr. Borden and Dr. Ragonetti along with all of the staff at Billings Court Manor and Joseph Brant Hospital for their exceptional care and support. In keeping with Joan's wishes, Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Mass and Interment will be held. A Celebration of Joan's Life will take place at a later date when our family and friends can gather safely. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com