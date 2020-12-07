1/
Joan Theresa (Edmund) LAWLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Billings Court Manor in Burlington at the age of 84. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph in 2014. Loving mother of Tim (Jennifer), Sean (Ellie), Kevin (Annie) and Maureen. Cherished grandmother of Maeve, Rebecca, Keaton and Jake. Joan will be deeply missed by her sister Patti as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Joan had a successful career as a Registered Nurse. She was a proud graduate of St. Michael's, class of 1957, where she made many lifelong friends. A special thank you to Dr. Proctor, Dr. Borden and Dr. Ragonetti along with all of the staff at Billings Court Manor and Joseph Brant Hospital for their exceptional care and support. In keeping with Joan's wishes, Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Mass and Interment will be held. A Celebration of Joan's Life will take place at a later date when our family and friends can gather safely. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved