Peacefully with her daughter by her side on February 26, 2020,at the Juravinski Hospital, Joan passed away in her 79th year. Beloved mother of Penny Carr (Paul Turansky). Loving grandma of Gordon, Nicole (Colin), and Christopher. Great-grandma of Austin and Aria. Joan will be remembered for her love of animals and her carefree spirit. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Tuesday, March 3rd from 1-3 pm followed by a chapel service at 3 pm. Cremation to follow. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020