Sadly, Joanne Cunnington died on September 4, 2020 at the age of 92 following complications of a hip fracture. Predeceased by her husband Ray, she will be sadly missed by her children, John (Yvonne) and Francina (Steve Malleson), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and by her many friends. Joanne was known for her stylish appearance and her artistic flair: she was a successful potter for many years, before becoming a special education teacher in Kingston. During her years of retirement in Dundas, she created quilt art, and at age 90 had a retrospective show of her pottery at the Carnegie Gallery. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current situation, no memorial service is planned. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
.