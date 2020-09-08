1/1
Joanne CUNNINGTON
Sadly, Joanne Cunnington died on September 4, 2020 at the age of 92 following complications of a hip fracture. Predeceased by her husband Ray, she will be sadly missed by her children, John (Yvonne) and Francina (Steve Malleson), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and by her many friends. Joanne was known for her stylish appearance and her artistic flair: she was a successful potter for many years, before becoming a special education teacher in Kingston. During her years of retirement in Dundas, she created quilt art, and at age 90 had a retrospective show of her pottery at the Carnegie Gallery. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current situation, no memorial service is planned. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
