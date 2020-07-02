1/1
Joanne Ruth Sassanelli
Passed away at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020, in her 74th year. Loved mother of Don and Chris (Kelly). Cherished grandmother of Emerson, Noah and Brianna. Dear sister of Sharon Hornby (Bill), Heather Hodge (Maurice), Doug McKay (Robin), the late Rick McKay and the late Sandra Wilson. Dearly missed and loved by her extended family, Brenda and Leo Tobin. Cremation has taken place with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com "I cherish every UNO game you played with me Grandma, love Emerson!" Thank-you for the wisdom and love you shared with so many people, each and every-day. You will never be forgotten! One last phone call can make such a huge and positive difference for everyone. We're so proud of you! - PS And from one to another, your gift of tenacity resides with me forever - DS Your strength carries on in your family, we will heal, and we will be stronger! May you RIP - from all of your family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
