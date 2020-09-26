It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne Warling in her 54th year on September 22, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital. Beloved daughter of Earl and the late Madeline MacMillan. Loving mother of Robert (Kayla) and Jennifer (Yamen). Dear Nana of Cooper, Mason, and Keaton. Dear sister of Suzanne. She will be lovingly remembered by her best friend Lilly Walker. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Sunday, September 27th from 11 - 1 p.m. followed by a chapel service in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial to take place at Eastlawn Cemetery on Monday, September 28th at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com