Joao Eduardo CORDEIRO
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at the age of 52. Will be dearly missed by his children Mark, Nicole, and Jonathan. Loving son of Maria Jose and Eduardo Cordeiro. Beloved brother of Ana (Troy) Upson and Sandy Cordeiro (Nikola). Joao will also be greatly missed by his niece Kalleigh and his nephew Niko. Will be fondly remembered by many additional family in Canada, Portugal, and USA. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E., on Wednesday, November 11th from 10a.m.-12p.m. All guests must practice physical distancing and wear a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the visitation room. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 1p.m. on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020, at St. Mary's Church. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Burlington. The same public health restrictions shall apply at church and at the cemetery, in addition to an enforced capacity. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
