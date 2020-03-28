|
|
July 21, 1962 - March 26, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved John Santos on Thursday March 26, 2020 with his love Sandra Monaco by his side. Son of Manuel and Susana Santos. Loving father to David and Jessica, Kristopher and Diana, Megan Santos and Gabriella Brown. John was the best Vavô to Luciano and Isabella. Dear brother to Joe Santos and proud uncle and Godfather to Sarah (Henry) and Matthew Santos. Loving great uncle to baby Leo. Son-in-law to Antonio and Elia Monaco, brother-in-law to Pat and the late Domenica Leone, Anna Chaplin, Linda Monaco, Gianni and Valeria Monaco. Special Zio to Daniel, Diana and Sofia Filice, Jessica Leone and Giuseppe Frasca. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and especially by his extended family in Canada and the United States. John was born in Pico da Pedra, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal and immigrated to Canada with his parents and brother in 1969. He grew up in Toronto, attending York University and had a successful career in sales. John had the gift of conversation, always befriending each person he encountered. He was a lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan, loyal to all things Portuguese, he loved music and was always the first to make a joke and look for a good laugh. His little puppy Pepper will miss being by his side. John's greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family. Having deep love and respect for his parents and brother, immense pride for his children and grandchildren, and was thankful for the love and care he had in life with his Sammi. "And a new day will dawn for those who stand long, and the forests will echo with laughter. " Led Zeppelin Due to the unfortunate circumstances of the current Public Health Regulations, a private family service will take place. A celebration of life honouring John will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020