Dr. Job Roukema November 23, 1927 - May 15, 2020 Job Roukema, twin brother of Piet (deceased 2013) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved husband, father, Opa, and great Opa at the age of 92. Loving husband and soul mate of Didy. Devoted father of Ruby (Henry) Askes and family, Nienke (Len) Batterink, Ray Roukema (Esperanza Fernandez), Henry (Janet) Roukema, Cliff (Esther) Roukema, Trish (Andrew) Turkstra, and Heather (Roy) Roukema-Gritter. Loved Opa and Great Opa of 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews in Canada, USA, and The Netherlands. Cherished brother to Evert (Oppe) Roukema, Andries Roukema and brother-in-law to Janneke Roukema. Loved brother-in-law to Greta Kroeze, Pieter (Eleanor) VanderLeek, Trudy and Bob de Haan. Predeceased by his parents Riemer and Nienke Roukema (nee Zwart), and siblings Hillie (Arie) VanOoik, Rienk Roukema, Piet (Sjoukje) Roukema, Frouk (Siemon) TeVelde, Gerrie (Johan) Baumfalk, and Rimmie (Jan) Van Bochove. Also pre-deceased by his parents-in-law Hendrik and Ruurdtje Kroeze (nee Eringa), brother-in-law Bill Kroeze, and sister-in-law Joke Vanderleek. He started his medical studies in Amsterdam in 1947 and was certified as a physician in The Netherlands in December 1955. He married Didy, the love of his life, on February 13, 1956 in The Netherlands. After immigrating to Canada in 1956 he completed the required Canadian residency program in Hamilton. In December 1957 he was certified as a general physician and surgeon, with a certification in midwifery. He was passionate about family medicine, and was dedicated to the patients in his family practice near Ryckman's Corners (Hamilton) for 38 years. After retirement from his family practice in 1996 he continued working part time, for over 10 years, doing locums for physicians in the Hamilton area. He had a passion for travelling in northern Ontario, across Canada to visit family, and going to the cottage. He loved adventure and being physically active. His interests included travel trailers, camping and paddling, appreciating the simple pleasures of nature, gardening, and working outside. He was a true gentleman, and was always interested in others and their well-being. He had a great love for his family and connected with each of us in special ways. For the past several years he was challenged with changes in his life as a result of dementia. Special thanks to the staff at Emma's in Wentworth Heights who were so compassionate, caring, and understanding. Also thanks to dedicated friends Hans te Grotenhuis, Bob de Haan, and Henry Veldhuis, who brought him many special moments over the past several years. A private funeral service for immediate family was held at M.A. Clark and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday May 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Indwell would be appreciated. Address: 1430 Main St. E. Hamilton, ON L8K IC3. Condolences may be sent c/o M.A. Clark and Sons Funeral Home, 467 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton, ON L9A 3P8



