Peacefully at his home on Monday June 8 2020 in his 80th year, Joe's battle with health issues ended and he entered into eternal life with his saviour who he knew had prepared a place for him. Survived by his partner Estelle Germana and his four children Deborah, Mike(Kathy), Vincent(Pauline) and Richard(Katherine) and their mother Wilma Fennema(Boer) and his nine grandchildren; Jessica, Brooke, Rebecca, Dylan (Kristin), Danielle, Conner, Brandon (Victoria), Tyler (Madi), Mark (Laura). Also survived by Estelle's children Frank, and Beckey(Kevin) and Frank's two children; Isaiah and Max. Son of the late John and Louise Fennema. Brother of John(deceased) and Tina, Henry(deceased), Tina and Bert Tigchelaar(both deceased), Sadie and George Mantel(deceased), Nellie and John Deleeuw(deceased), Betty and Joe Groen(deceased). Born in the Netherlands and immigrated to Canada in 1950. Joe owned Alltype Metal Stampings in Stoney Creek and sold the business 20 years ago after which he enjoyed his time at the cottage, boating, travelling and time with family and friends.



