It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Joe Lackovic on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Vera (nee Mertik) for 48 years. Loving father of Joe (Andrea) and Anne Oldham (Dave). Proud Dedek of Alyson, Zander, Maya, Lucas and Andrew. Predeceased by his parents Ivan and Ana. Dear brother of Lizika Koudila (Peter) and brother-in-law of Maria, Cilka, Nuska, Ignac, Steve, Milan and the late Joe in Slovenia. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends in Slovenia and Canada. The family would like to thank Dr. Major, Dr. Sne, Dr. Sherman and the nursing staff for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 3:30 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church, 125 Centennial Parkway North, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church or the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020