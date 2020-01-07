|
|
After a courageous battle with cancer, and with family (and a Boston cream donut) by his side, Joel passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 73. Shortly after the Second World War, Joel's parents moved with their family from the Netherlands to Canada to begin a new life in Hamilton. Married for 52 years to the love of his life, Colleen Wallage (nee Slattery), Joel survived long enough to celebrate one final anniversary together, a few days ago. It was little over 52 years ago when Colleen agreed to a first date with Joel. Remarkably, after a short courtship they married and a few years later welcomed their first daughter, Brigitta, then came a son Brendan and another daughter, Kathleen. Joel will be remembered fondly for his clever quick-witted sense of humour and for maintaining a detailed spreadsheet to keep track of his detailed spreadsheets. He will be missed by the many friends he made along the way, including those on his bicycle touring club, at the Food Bank where he pledged his time, the students and seniors he drove as a school bus driver after retiring from a successful career in business, former colleagues and co-workers, his neighbors, his community and by the local Tim Hortons who will no doubt notice a slight hit to their bottom line. Most of all Joel will be sadly missed by his family and his six grandchildren; Sean, Emma, Zoe, Bennett, Gabriel, and Maxine. Thank you to all the wonderful health care professionals, The Hamilton Tiger Cats, Tim Hortons, and to this country who welcome so many with open arms. This week we lost a hard-working, loyal, well-respected, driven and proud man. Friends will be received by the family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. Cremation will have taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly welcome donations to the or to any local Food Bank. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepandludwig.com