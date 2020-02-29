|
Peacefully surrounded by love our beloved mother and Oma left us to join her beloved husband of 60 years Jan (September 3 2019). She will always remain in the hearts of her children Andrew (late), Marian, Ronald (Rachel), and Wendy (Scott). Loved by her grandchildren Cameron (late) Katrina, Cassandra, Alexandra, Rebekah, Andrew and Emma. Dear sister of Gilles, Pieter (late) and Willy of the Netherlands. Sister-in-law of Gerrit (Dicky), Jozina (late) (Ryn (late)) and Pieter (Tina). Will be missed by family in the Netherlands and Canada. Mom's life and love revolved around her family. Showing her love in so many ways. Her skills as a seamstress were renown and many people were fortunate to have benefited from her talent. Our thanks to Dr. L. Martin (medicine) and Dr. S.Kanani (palliative care) at the Henderson Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at First Christian Reformed Church, 181 Charlton Avenue West, Hamilton on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish donations can be made to Calvin Christian School-Hamilton Tuition Fund. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020