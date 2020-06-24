Peacefully at the Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton on Friday, June 19, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerrit Jan for over 58 years. Loving mother of Henrietta Saynook (Derek), Ron (Jeanine) and Drew (Linda). Cherished and loved grandmother of Tara (Jon), Samantha, Nicole, Catarina (Mike), Gerrit, Tomas, and Lucas. Survived by her sister Jannie (†Ab) from the Netherlands. Predeceased by her brother Wim (Gijsberta) and sisters Riet (Wim) and Mieke (Ruud). Predeceased by brother-n-law John (Henny). Survived by her sister-n-laws Dien (†Geert), Riek (†Jerry), Ena (†Johan), Mary (†Henk) and Joke (†Herman). Will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends in Canada and the Netherlands. The family held a private service at the CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, Hamilton. Interment was held at the North Glanford Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at the Bob Kemp Hospice for all of their care and compassion. Having spent most of her early life in an orphanage due to the early unexpected death of her mother, mom's newly found sense of independence and adventure found her motorcycling and kayaking in the Netherlands and working to earn enough money to travel alone to Canada in 1954 at the young age of 23. It was here that she met and married the love of her life, Gerrit Jan, on June 14th, 1957. Mom spent over 58 wonderful years with Dad until his passing on April 12, 2016. Mom lived life to the fullest. After raising 3 children, mom went back to school to become a Registered Nursing Assistant (RNA) at the age of 40 and then returned to school once again at age 50 to become a Registered Nurse (RN). Mom's retirement years were spent with her grandchildren, working in her flower garden, becoming a skilled bridge player and was never seen without a book on the go. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.