After a lengthy illness Jo passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence in Waterford at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Albert Lawson. Loving mother of Traci Freiter, Donna Hersey, Bill (and Rose) Lawson, Lori (and Scott) Hinks, Mark (and the late Debra) Vanyo. Cherished Grandma and Gigi of 28 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Margi (and the late Kirk) Lawrie, and Greta (and the late John) Rimes. Jo will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Following Jo's wishes cremation has taken place and the family will be having a private gathering in the future. A special thank-you to Jo and Albert's neighbour's, the nurses and P.S.W's for all their assistance and compassion. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, Waterford, 519-443-5332. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com