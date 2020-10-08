After a courageous 28-month battle with lung cancer, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 27th, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in her 58th year. She was the beloved wife of Wayne Drake, loving mother of Nic (Caitlin), and cherished grandmother of Brock and Reid. There was nothing that made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren. Johanne worked passionately as an Educational Assistant at Monseigneur-de-Laval elementary school for over 20 years. She helped many children within the French community of Hamilton, and made many friendships along the way. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Donations can be made in memorium to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation.



