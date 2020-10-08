1/1
Johanne Marie Frenette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a courageous 28-month battle with lung cancer, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 27th, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in her 58th year. She was the beloved wife of Wayne Drake, loving mother of Nic (Caitlin), and cherished grandmother of Brock and Reid. There was nothing that made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren. Johanne worked passionately as an Educational Assistant at Monseigneur-de-Laval elementary school for over 20 years. She helped many children within the French community of Hamilton, and made many friendships along the way. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Donations can be made in memorium to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved