Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with his family by side in his 87th year. Loving husband of Johanna for 65 years. Dear father of Fred and his wife Nancy, Cora and her husband Wayne Taylor, and Jean-Pierre and his wife Collette. Opa will be sadly missed by his 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. John was the proud founder of Ancaster Jewellers in 1976 and continuing with two generations. Cremation has taken place. If desired donations in memory of John would be appreciated to the St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Foundation. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca "Love always."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.