On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, I lost my dear Jack. Fortunately, I was with him through his sudden and peaceful passing. Jack passed one week after his 80th birthday which he really enjoyed, saying, "It was just perfect", thanks, Jill. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary, (nee Beacock); his first friend in life and sister, Jill Hohs; her husband, Dave; nephews, Jeff and Jason; Jeff's wife, Ellen and their children, Austin, Tyler and Madison; and, brother-in-law, Jim Beacock and wife, Sandy. Jack began police work on the 9-man Ancaster Police Force and retired in 1995 from the Hamilton Regional Police. He truly enjoyed his time in the K-9 division with his partner, Ego. Jack loved his many dogs and pets through the years, and he had many friends with whom he enjoyed time and talks - you all know who you are! At Jack's request, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Thank you to Dr. A. Mathew (Brantford Kidney Clinic); Karen (RN), and Jordan (Respiratory Therapist), ICU (Brantford General Hospital); and a huge thank you to Dr. Sydney Godzisz (Brantford). If so desired, donations may be made in Jack's memory to the SPCA Hamilton. — If I had to start over, I would find you again —