John Alexander McConachie
Suddenly on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in his 65th year. Dear son of Mabel and the late John and beloved husband of Debbie (nee Lowery). Loving father to Stephen Williams (Marci), Chad McConachie (Debbi), Cole Williams (Amanda) and Ashley McConachie (Andrew Bailey). Sadly missed by his 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, his brother David and sisters Anne, Liz and May. He now walks with his grandson Aiden Bailey. Predeceased by his brothers Norm and Danny. John was an avid Chicago Blackhawks Fan, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Friends will be received by the family on Wednesday evening from 7-9 at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. Those that wish to attend, must signup at https://signup.com/go/oExJhWc in accordance with the BAO Covid-19 regulations, attendance is limited. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign John's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.
