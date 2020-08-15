1/1
John Allen (Jackie) EVANS
Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of John (Jackie) Evans on August 8, 2020 in Palm Bay, Florida. John was born in Hamilton, Ontario on October 30, 1942. His family moved to Indiana when he was a teen. At 20 years old he proudly served his adopted country for 8 years. John served as an Air Force Sergeant and received the respected Purple Heart Medal, the Air Force Distinguished Flying Cross & Airman's Medals, plus numerous other Awards for his outstanding service in Vietnam. John (Jackie) leaves behind his dear wife Carol, his soulmate and love of his life. Predeceased by his parents John and Mildred (Peggy) Evans. Left to grieve are sisters Shirley and Pat, his children, nieces, nephews and cousins. His final resting place will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Hamilton and Palm Bay. A Celebration of life will be at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

