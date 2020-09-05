1/1
John Arthur JEFFREY
Passed away at the Village of Tansley Woods, on September 1, at the age of 90. Loving husband of the late Mary Louise Helena (nee Grant) and loving longtime partner to the late Barbara Jenkins. Loving father of Gail Rusby, Joanne (the late Ron) McArthur, Connie (Paul) Mavin, John (Kim), Garry (Patti), and Fred (Nancy). Cherished grandfather to 13 grandchildren and their spouses and partners, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. John will be fondly remembered by the Jenkins family; Anthony (Ria), Chris (Barb), Jennifer, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. John is survived by his brother Jim (Carmela) and predeceased by his siblings Fred (Mabel), George (Margaret) and Evelyn. John will be missed by many extended family and friends. John was proud of his over 38 years spent working as Pit Crane Operator at #1 Hot Mill at the Dofasco plant in Hamilton. A longtime resident of Stanley Drive, in Burlington. The Jeffrey Family would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Amanda Jerome and the staff at Tansley Woods for their continued care and kindness shown to our father. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of John to Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
