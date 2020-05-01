John passed away quietly at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with his loving wife by his side after suffering a long hard battle with polymyositis. He leaves behind his loving wife Joyce Smith and his only daughter Carolann, son-in-law Mario Roque, Joyce's son Kip Smith and his siblings Shirley, Dorothy, and Mildred. He was predeceased by his parents Marion and Meredith, brothers and sister that have passed Douglas, Edward, Robert, Lee, and Mary. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed visits from his grand-dog Diva. John enjoyed his life travelling, spending time with family and a long career as Captain in the Hamilton Fire Dept until retirement. He was able to enjoy celebrating his 93rd birthday with his immediate family with a smile. He will be sadly missed by his wife and daughter who loved him very much. Many thanks to Bayshore, LHIN and all the wonderful PSWs and Nurses that took such special care of him. Cremation per John's request to take place and a private family service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at a later date. We will hold John in our heart and memories. Farewell.





