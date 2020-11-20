Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and has now joined Nepheli (his wife) of over 59 years. John was first and foremost a man of honor, who lived life in accordance to a high ethical code. Born in Montreal, a second generation Canadian of Greek descent, he volunteered for service in the Canadian Army during WWII. Consequently, he deployed to the European theatre with the Princess Louise Dragoon Guards, conducted tactical training in England and participated in operations in Belgium, Holland and France. After the war, he transitioned to civilian life and became an accomplished engineering designer of steel structures, including bridges and crude oil storage tanks in Canada, the USA and Greece. Throughout life, he enjoyed fly-fishing, exploring archeological sites and travelling to Alaska, Yukon, Italy and Greece. He will be greatly missed by his children Florios (Cindy), Calliope (Keith), his grandchildren Katrina and James, his sister-in-law Naouma, nieces; Poppy, Tasoula, and Angie and the Greek community he loved.