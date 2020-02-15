Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Barrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Barrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Barrow In Memoriam
A dear husband, father, grandfather and friend. You showed us strength and determination until the very end. There's not a day we don't think of you and the memories we shared. We appreciate all the love you showed us and how much you truly cared. Five years have passed but you will never be gone from our heart. We will cherish the times together no matter how long we have been apart. We know you are with us in spirit and that you will always guide us through You will live in our hearts forever and we will always love you. Your loving wife, Vangie, your children, Gregg (Soo), Elaine (John), Kyle (Oksana), and all your grandchildren.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -