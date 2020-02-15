|
|
A dear husband, father, grandfather and friend. You showed us strength and determination until the very end. There's not a day we don't think of you and the memories we shared. We appreciate all the love you showed us and how much you truly cared. Five years have passed but you will never be gone from our heart. We will cherish the times together no matter how long we have been apart. We know you are with us in spirit and that you will always guide us through You will live in our hearts forever and we will always love you. Your loving wife, Vangie, your children, Gregg (Soo), Elaine (John), Kyle (Oksana), and all your grandchildren.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020