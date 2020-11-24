It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our father on Saturday, November 21st at Regina Gardens Long Term Care Centre at the age of 86 years. We would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at Regina Gardens who treated Dad like family. John will be forever missed by his daughters Barbara-Ann (Steward) and Pamela (David), and his grandchildren, Leah, Amber, Jason and Andrew. John will be missed by family and friends. He proudly retired from Stelco after many years of service. Due to the Covid pandemic, a private interment has taken place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Hamilton.